Joan Hergesheimer Horn, born Sept. 23, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2024, at the age of 91.

Joan spent over 70 years in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where she became a beloved and vital member of the community. She first came to Yellow Springs in the early 1950s to attend Antioch College, where she developed a lifelong passion for education, the environment and community service. After graduating with a degree in elementary education in 1956, Joan built a life rooted in both professional accomplishment and dedicated service to others.

Joan worked as an elementary school teacher at Mills Lawn School for 10 years, shaping young minds with her innovative teaching methods. She later earned a master’s degree in environmental education from The Ohio State University, which led to her next career as the director of the Outdoor Education Center at Glen Helen, where she served for nearly 20 years. Joan was known for her steadfast commitment to environmental education, mentoring young naturalists and fostering a deep connection to nature for generations of children.

A tireless volunteer, Joan’s contributions to Yellow Springs are innumerable. She held leadership roles on local boards, served on the Village Council and brought music, international visitors and community spirit to her town through various programs. Even in retirement, Joan continued her lifelong service, volunteering twice a week at Friends Care Assisted Living and driving for the Yellow Springs Senior Center.

In recognition of her many contributions to her community, Joan was inducted into the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame, an honor that highlights her extraordinary legacy in promoting education, environmental stewardship and civic responsibility. Her work at Glen Helen and her tireless advocacy for the environment inspired countless individuals to take action, making her impact both profound and enduring.

Joan was also an author, publishing a biography of Walter F. Anderson, a celebrated musician and the first African American head of a department at a majority-white college, a project she took on out of her deep respect for Anderson and her passion for preserving his legacy.

Joan attributed her dedication to service to her Quaker education at Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia and her time at Antioch. She believed deeply that “service is the rent you pay for living,” and she lived this belief every day, inspiring those around her.

Joan’s heart was with her family and friends. She was a devoted mother to her three children — Debbie Edwards (Don), of Barrie, Ontario, Canada; Steve Horn (Jennifer), of Yellow Springs; and Tim Horn, of Fairfax, California — as well as her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, David Hergesheimer (Keiko), of Yellow Springs; her sister, Chrissy Spagna, of Philadelphia; and six nieces and nephews, as well as many, many dear friends.

Her adventurous spirit took her far beyond the village, including leading educational trips to Brazil and the Bahamas and maintaining lifelong connections to Antioch College. She will be remembered for her intelligence, her kindness, her extraordinary dedication to community, her love of cooking, and her zest for life.

A memorial service will be held sometime in the spring, when friends and family will gather to celebrate Joan’s remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Glen Helen or the Outdoor Education Center.