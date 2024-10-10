— Public Notice —

ORDINANCES 2024-11, 2024-12, 2024-13, 2024-14

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, gave first reading to the following ordinances, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

• Ordinance 2024-11: Rezoning One Parcel Totaling 3.612 Acres of Property at 420 E. Enon Road from Low Density Residential (R-A) to High Density Residential (R-C)

• Ordinance 2024-12: Approving the Final Plat Plan for Spring Meadows Subdivision Phase Two

• Ordinance 2024-13: Repealing Section 238.04 “Investment Policy” and Enacting New Section 238.04 “Investment Policy” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio: Change is being made to Section (p) as follows: (p) Investment Policy Adoption. The Village’s investment policy shall be adopted by resolution of the Village Council. The policy shall be reviewed when recommended by the Finance Committee annually by the Village Council and any modifications made thereto must be approved by the Village Council.

• Ordinance 2024-14: Repealing Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” and Enacting New Section 238.06 “Sale and Reinvestment of Renewable Energy Credits” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio: Change is being made to Section (i) Review, as follows: (i) This policy will be reviewed on an annual as-needed basis by the Village Manager to ensure its continued effectiveness and relevance in light of evolving industry standards and legal requirements.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council