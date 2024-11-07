Villager dons crown for ‘Macbeth’

The Clark State College performing arts department will present William Shakespeare’s iconic tragedy “Macbeth,” Nov. 1–3 and 8–10, in the Turner Studio Theater, located at 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

The production stars local resident Ben Guenther in the title role — his debut performance with Clark State theater.

“Macbeth” is directed by Clark State theater professor and Program Coordinator Theresa Lauricella, and has a 20-member cast of students and community members.

One of Shakespeare’s best-known tragedies, “Macbeth” delves into the destructive power of ambition. The titular Scottish general encounters three mysterious witches who foretell his rise to kingship; consumed by his and Lady Macbeth’s ambition, Macbeth embarks on a dark path of deceit, murder and tyranny that ultimately leads to his downfall.

“Macbeth is a challenging role for any actor,” Guenther said in a press release this week. “Exploring his ambition, his vulnerability and the consequences of his choices has been incredibly rewarding. This is a role that demands every part of you, and I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive team.”

Lauricella, who has been an anchor of the Clark State theater department for more than a decade, noted that the play’s exploration of the “dangers of unchecked ambition” resonate “as deeply today as it did 400 years ago.”

“Our cast and crew have dedicated themselves to bringing this timeless cautionary tale to life in a way that speaks to our community,” Lauricella added.

Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 1, 2, 8, and 9, at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Nov. 3 and 10, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets are available online go.clarkstate.edu/macbeth-tickets or at Clark State College Performing Arts Center box office.