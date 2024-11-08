Yellow Springs Community Band to perform

The Yellow Springs Community Band, led by Music Director James Johnston, will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Westminster Hall of First Presbyterian Church. Admission is free, and donations will be taken at the door to benefit YS community music groups.

The program, titled “Forgotten Gems from the Library,” will feature a mix of repertoire, including a late-Romantic era overture to the opera “Der Improvisator,” by the Scottish/German piano virtuoso and composer Eugen d’Albert; two pieces associated with the 1964 New York World’s Fair — Alfredo Antonini’s “World’s Fair March” and the tone poem “From Every Horizon,” by Norman Dello Joio — notable American band composer Alfred Reed’s “Northern Legend; and a Dixieland medley to end.