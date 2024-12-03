Annual Winter Solstice Poetry Reading to return

Constant distractions, myriad obligations, daily deadlines and appointments — we breathlessly rush from one to the other, hardly a minute to rest.

The theme of this year’s Winter Solstice Poetry Reading — “Stillness” — invites attendees to slow down, catch their collective breath and bask in the here and now.

Slated for Friday, Dec. 6, in Glen Helen’s Vernet Ecological Center, the 13th annual Solstice Poetry Reading will feature 10 area poets, each reading original works that meditate on stillness.

Co-sponsored by Tecumseh Land Trust and Glen Helen, the event will also include an open mic, a wine reception and sales of publications from the featured poets. While the event is free and open to the public, suggested donations of $10 will go to benefit the two sponsoring organizations.

“Being still, even for just a moment, has never been more necessary,” organizer and writer Matt Birdsall told the News earlier this month. “It will be an opportunity to come together as a community once again — to be in the presence of words, ideas and emotions that we may not always have the time or wherewithal to bear witness to.”

As in previous solstice readings, poets can explore the theme as freely and creatively as they choose, and Birdsall said attendees are encouraged to do the same — to exercise stillness both during and after poets read their works.

“The goal is to give each poem the space they deserve, and a reverent, intentional moment of silent stillness — five or so seconds — can really help people digest what they just heard,” Birdsall said.

This year’s featured poets include Amanda Banaszak, Terrilyn Meece, Julius Kelly, Leroy D. Bean, Fred Kirchner, Jane Blakelock, Bill Abbott, Holly Brians Ragusa, Madelyn Fischer and Rita Coleman — all of whom hail from Yellow Springs or the greater Dayton area.

“This is a wide, diverse array of poets — people whose works are so different that there should be something for everyone to enjoy, even if you typically don’t enjoy poetry,” Birdsall noted.

He added: “The Solstice Poetry Reading is all about creating a warm, welcoming and inviting space. We really need that in winter.”

The Solstice Poetry Reading kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, in Glen Helen’s Vernet Ecological Center Auditorium. The 45- to 60-minute open mic will begin around 8 p.m.