December 6–12, 2024 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

WINTER CLEAN UP! Empty garages and basements. Get a garage sale going and announce it here!

1948 GIBSON ES-125 acoustic/electric guitar, excellent condition, all original including case. $2,800.00. Serious inquiries only, donahoedb@gmail.com.

YELLOW SPRINGS MYSTERY NOVELS make a good holiday gift. Dark Star, Epic, Amazon — amazon.com/dp/B09SBWN6XR. Also Kindle, Unlimited, Audible.

GOT A PAL IN PALAU? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to ysnews.com and click on “Subscribe.”

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

FREE CLEAN CARDBOARD boxes of various sizes. Great for storing and/or packing or moving and/or wrapping holiday presents. Call 937-767-9383.

AQUARIUM, 20-gallon tall with stand and all accessories. Does not leak. Free to pick up, about six miles. Call or text Mike at 937-266-5804.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

ONE-BEDROOM APARTMENT: Homey, comfortable and clean. Fully furnished, two blocks from downtown. Available Jan.–March, possibly longer. $1,200/month, includes utilities. Text 937-572-1295.

IN YELLOW SPRINGS, AVAILABLE JAN. 1: Two-bedroom, one-bath, duplex — not a complex — ground floor, no steps, grab rails in bathroom, ideal for elderly. All appliances included; stackable washer/dryer, new 12,150 BTU air conditioner. Very quiet neighborhood, off-street parking, storage shed. Walking distance from downtown and school. Privacy-fenced patio with new doors. Pets permitted with approval. Special rate for seniors. Call 615-761-4376.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 597 Ridgecrest. 3 BR, 2 bath, garage and small work area. Refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. Furnished. $ 1,520/month. Available end of January or first of February 2025. Taking applications; first/last/security deposit due upon signing. Available viewing mid-January. Call MAP 937-620-3540 or e-mail ysmapinc@gmail.com for an application.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

BAUMANN HOME SERVICES: Interior/exterior painting, drywall repair, flooring, carpentry and landscaping. Everything from small home repairs to full remodels. For a free estimate, call or text, 937-409-5161.

KNOW FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

PLEASE JOIN the Yellow Springs Arts Council for their Permanent Collection Reception, Friday, Dec. 13, from 6–8 p.m. at the John Bryan Community Gallery, located at 100 Dayton Street upstairs. We hope to see you there with family and friends!

CHILDREN OF ALL AGES, come celebrate with us with cookies, cider, and cocoa. Decorate and take an ornament. Sat. Dec 14, Yellow Springs Methodist Church, 202 S. Winter St., Noon–3 pm.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

DELAYS IN NEWSPAPER DELIVERY? Please call the News at 937-767-7373 if you are experiencing delays. While we cannot guarantee or affect delivery time via local and area post offices, we can confirm that your subscription is in good standing. Newspapers are always available for pick-up at the News office, and subscribers may consider switching to the electronic edition, delivered via email.

MANY THANKS to all who have donated volunteer time, art & craft materials, and expertise to lead workshops. This diverts used materials from the landfill, makes art and craft materials available at an affordable price, and builds community. — Sister Trillium

A SPECIAL THANK YOU to Sister Trillium November and December workshop leaders for volunteering your time and expertise: Michelle Fogarty, Dione Greenberg, Colette Palamar, and Christine Reedy. You inspire us!

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.