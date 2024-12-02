— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of November 18, 2024 Regular Meeting

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2024-18 Approving the 2025 Annual Appropriations for the Village of Yellow Springs and Declaring an Emergency

• Reading of Resolution 2024-71 Requiring Bonds for Specific Village Employees

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7 p.m.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:20 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (7:35 p.m.)

• Review of Draft Development Agreement (Blankenship: 15 min.)

• Review of Letter of Support for Land Donation to School District (Burns: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:55 p.m.)

• Dec. 16: • Resolution 2024-72 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Development Agreement

• Ordinance: Supplemental Appropriation

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.