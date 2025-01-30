Community Meeting re: LIHTC Project

— Public Notice —

COMMUNITY MEETING

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

The Village of Yellow Springs is hosting a Community Meeting to introduce Jared Miller, Woda Cooper Companies, Inc., and Greg Womacks with Neighborhood Housing Partnership (NHP), who will be partnering with the Village to apply for LIHTC grant funding for an affordable housing project at the East Enon and Dayton-Yellow Springs roads site. They will present an overview of their draft concept plan and will provide an opportunity for public feedback.

DATE: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025 • TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second FloorRooms A&B, 100 Dayton St.

Questions regarding the meeting may be directed to the Planning and Economic Development Director Meg Leatherman at 937-767-1702 or by email meg.leatherman@yellowsprings.gov.