Jan
08
2025
Village Schools
Snowy road in Yellow Springs neighborhood

Village Schools are delayed by two hours Wednesday, Jan. 8, due to icy roads and very low temperatures. (Photo by Joseph Minde-Berman)

Two-hour delay for Yellow Springs Schools, Wednesday, Jan. 8

The Yellow Springs Board of Education made the decision to delay start time for village schools by two hours for Wednesday, Jan. 8, due to very cold temperatures and icy road conditions.

The Antioch School, the Yellow Springs Community Children’s Center, Friends Preschool, and the Greene County Career Center will also be delayed.

Please check with your school or organizing individuals for rescheduled after-school activities.

Falling temperatures and windy conditions have made roads and walkways treacherous. Dress warm and be wary of icy patches.

