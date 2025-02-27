In loving memory of Frederick L. Peterson Jr., age 68, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, who passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Fred was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, on Oct. 25, 1956, to Frederick and Francis Jean Peterson (née Lytle). Fred will forever be remembered as a loving, caring, giving and adventurous soul.

The fourth of six children, Fred grew up in Ashtabula and graduated from Edgewood High School, where he enjoyed playing on the basketball team and running cross-country. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in education at The Ohio State University, Fred earned his doctorate in psychology (Psy.D) from Wright State University. He would come to be known as “Doc Pete.”

Fred was a psychologist, writer and educator. He worked for decades as a clinical psychologist, and notably for a time as the director of medical education before retiring from the Department of Veteran Affairs. Afterward, he held a clinical faculty position at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center. As an educator, Fred focused on sexuality, gender and trauma resolution therapy. He was one of the final clinical fellows of the Masters and Johnson Institute, founded by William H. Masters and Virginia E. Johnson, pioneers in the study of human sexuality. He was the author or co-author of several books and held academic appointments at the Department of Specialty Medicine, Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Ohio University as well as Wright State University’s School of Medicine. Most recently, Fred enjoyed being at the helm of his private practice and contracting with several diversified agencies and community health organizations, notably at the Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton.

Fred had an infectious personality and an instinctive ability to connect with people. He maintained countless friendships throughout his life. He was devoted to helping others and affected the lives of countless patients, students and those who had the honor of knowing him. Over the course of his life he led classes and support groups across a range of topics, including pregnancy and newborn parenting, men’s mental health, expressive writing and social privilege. He found his home and community in Yellow Springs, where he was a warm and welcoming presence. Friends will remember the bonfire get-togethers on Livermore Street. Fred brought us down whitewater rivers, parachuting out of airplanes, crossing the country to destination concerts and introduced us to beekeeping. He loved running, swimming and the practice of tai chi, all of which he shared with his loved ones. We will also long remember his poker games at family gatherings. An adoring husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, he was everyone’s biggest cheerleader.

Fred leaves behind his cherished and adoring wife, Deborah Dixon Peterson. He was a loving father to Joshua Peterson (Amber), Mackenzie Boyd (Christopher), Claudia McAllister-Peterson, Frederick Dane Peterson and Frederick Lex Peterson; and grandfather to Herschel Peterson. Fred also leaves behind siblings Barbara Petro (Paul), Linda Robinette (Thomas), Timothy Peterson (Nancy), Jodi Peterson-Sonstein (Michael) and numerous nephews and nieces. Also left behind was his dear friend Dee Rockwood. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and sister Peggy Peterson (Bynum).

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held on July 19, 2025, from 1–4 p.m., at the Vernet Ecological Center at Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs. Over the course of Fred’s passionate life, he devoted generosity and time to numerous causes for which he cared deeply. In this spirit, we would like to highlight organizations to which donations may be made in his memory: Warrior Writers, an art organization for veterans; The Loveland Therapy Fund, a foundation funding therapy for communities of color; Have a Gay Day, a Dayton nonprofit for the LGBTQ+ community and allies; Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton, his final workplace; Dr. Cathy Roma’s World House Choir of Yellow Springs; Great Council State Park Lodge in Xenia; and the Kansas City Indian Center.

Additionally, Fred’s wife, Deborah, would appreciate in lieu of flowers that anecdotes and memories of her husband or stories of kindness performed by Doc Pete be forwarded to Frederick Peterson, P.O. Box 512, Yellow Springs, OH 45387.