News from the Past: January 2025

75 years ago: 1950

College curfew. “Bells tolling in the night do not mean fire, Antioch College officials informed local residents this week as they announced a plan to ring the college bell at 1 o’clock each night except Saturday (i.e. Sunday a.m.) when the bell will ring at 3. The bells inform college students that [dormitory] lounges are closed.”

Scholarship committee. “A community scholarship or student aid committee to try to make possible college, technical or other post-high school training for all local young people who could not otherwise secure it was set up last night by Community Council.”

“Carol Abrams [Morrill] celebrated her birthday … with a party luncheon at the Antioch Nursery School. The party was enjoyed by the teachers, Mrs. Virginia Turner and Miss Beverly Pierce, with students Judy Lee Vandiver, Libby Hanford, Margaret Stewart, Mary Menino, Tommy Churchill, Danny Duncan, David Loud, Eric Rohmann, Virginia Hollister, Lanny Pieh and the guest of honor.”

50 years ago: 1975

Natural gas shortage. “Numerous Yellow Springs businesses say they will be hard hit by last week’s Dayton Power and Light Co. notice of a reduction in their quota of gas for January. All ‘non-domestic, commercial, industrial and governmental users’ were notified that their gas usage after their December meter reading is limited to ‘71% of the amount of gas used in the corresponding months of 1972.’”

Title IX sports. “Yellow Springs public school athletics may be in for a shakeup in the weeks and months to come as the Yellow Springs school board Monday night was asked to take steps that would end sex discrimination in sports here.”

Loving teacher. “Betty Felder is a first and second grade teacher (Beta Unit) who has been working at Mills Lawn School during her six years in this district. … She’s ‘crazy about Mills Lawn School,’ she says. ‘We’ve got tremendous kids, a great staff and a marvelous principal.”

Community goals. “Planning Commission held a far-ranging discussion of community goals prepared by a Village Council committee. … [Commission member] Don Hollister said ‘It sounds like something more should be written on growth or non-growth.’ He also argued that perhaps governmental actions are being too much relied on to produce what the community wants.”

35 years ago: 1990

Bulldogs romp. “Yellow Springs High School’s boys basketball Bulldogs romped to a convincing 92–73 victory over East Clinton in a Kenton Trace Conference game Friday night. The ‘Dogs raced to a 29–16 first quarter lead and never looked back. Cary Cordell poured in 22 points and James Stream scored 20 to lead the high-scoring Yellow Springs offense.”

NIMBY — Kingsfield. “A public hearing held to review the largest residential development proposed in recent years drew a packed room full of villagers concerned about the impact of the development on their neighborhood.” [Kingsfield is 33 lots on 11.7 acres.]

Kind citizen. “Police praised the thoughtful citizenship of Yellow Springs resident Michael Ruddell, who found two toolboxes containing $250 worth of tools and brought them to the police department. The tools were returned to their owner, villager Rodney Bean.”

25 years ago: 2000

Community Radio. “Yellow Springs Community Radio is a tax-exempt, non-profit membership organization whose mission is to bring true community radio to Yellow Springs. Although the organization’s main goal is to establish an FM radio station to serve Yellow Springs, during the early months of 2000, YSCR will be planning an initiative to produce and air community-based programs over the cable access channel 13 [now channel 5]. All residents are welcome to become involved in this project.”

Green homes. “The Glen Helen Ecology Institute plans a series of evening seminars offering practical responses to the question, ‘How can I save money, protect my health and help the environment?’ … Besides providing practical tips for housework, all the programs will be designed to answer the question, ‘How do home maintenance and yard projects at my house affect the world of living things?’ The first three workshops will be led by Gayle Sampson, who worked for DP&L as a residential energy specialist.”

Hull Avenue condos. “Local developers Jim Alt and Ted Donnell hope to build a 20-unit condominium complex on the south side of town. … The development would be called Hull Estates and consist of five, four-unit quads on three acres of land. The plan calls for extending Hull Avenue, which currently dead-ends at the end of the street, into a cul-de-sac.”

Ten years ago: 2015

Camp Greene. “There are many attractive qualities to Camp Greene, the former Girl Scout camp that Glen Helen acquired last week. … The most important aspect of the camp, and the key reason the Glen purchased it, is its location contiguous with the Glen along a national scenic waterway [the Little Miami River] and at the apex of the Country Common, an area targeted a half century ago for preservation by the leaders of local, regional and state conservation agencies.”

Project-based learning. “One of the major goals of project-based learning in the local schools is student work that impacts and is seen by the wider community. … Yellow Springs High School students in Brandon Lowry’s chemistry class, for instance, have been trying to apply their skills to tracking radon in the village in an effort to reduce the incidence of cancer caused by the toxic gas. The class is testing radon levels in different parts of the village and creating a map of the results that local families could use to assess their risk of exposure.”

Antioch Village. “Never short on vision, Antioch College hopes to create a residential community that’s unlike anything now existing in this country. Specifically, it seeks to build on campus multigenerational housing that’s both fully green and fully integrated into campus life. And the college wants villagers to help design the project.”