March 7–13, 2025 Classifieds

Drive three-position medical Geri-Chair recliner with tray, jade green, excellent condition. $250. 937-768-3873.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

TWO SOFAS: Clean. 7-foot sofa, burgundy faux leather; 5-foot love seat, fabric, chevron-patterned, mostly beige, with wood front framing. You haul. Text or call Bill for pictures or arrange to view, 937-768-4140.

FREE CLEAN CARDBOARD boxes of various sizes. Great for storing and/or packing or moving and/or wrapping presents. Call 937-760-1922.

SEEKING gently used Toyota or Honda to replace our valiant but aging Ford. Would love a hybrid, but happy to hear about anything decent! Email Jennifer & Matt, bermancartoons@gmail.com, or call 937-971-8477. Thank you!

DO YOU HAVE a working sewing machine to donate? Black & white photos? We’d love to have them! Email donations@sistertrillium.org.

SISTER TRILLIUM ACCEPTS gently used art and craft materials of all sorts. Begin your spring clean out now! Contact: donations@sistertrillium.org.

LIGHT-FILLED very nice one-bedroom apartment, close to downtown, will be available from March 15 to April 30. $1,200. Text 937-572-1295.

STORAGE SPACE, in heart of downtown. Heated & dry, but unsecured; Bring Your Own Locker. Month-to-month lease by square feet. Must be able to vacate with 30 days’ notice. Contact the Yellow Springs News, 937-767-7373, or email mminde@ysnews.com.

HOUSE FOR RENT: 597 Ridgecrest. 3 BR, 2BA, garage w/small work area. Refrigerator, stove, washer & dryer furnished. $1,520/month. Immediate availability. Freshly painted and new flooring. Off street parking. First, Last & Security Deposit due upon move in and lease signing. Call MAP (Anita) 937-620-3540 or email: ysmapinc@gmail.com for an application.

PRIME WINDOW FRONT retail/business space on Corry Street, available 7/1/25. $1,895/month plus utilities. 937-684-2366.

SECOND FLOOR COMMERCIAL space available. Includes 511 square-foot room and 119 square-foot office/storage space. Downtown YS, Dayton Street. References and deposit required. 937-631-1447.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 104-year old democratic school, seeks a part-time teacher for its Aftercare program. Hours are 2:45–5:45 p.m., M–F. Interested candidates should send their resume to nathan@antiochschool.org.

LAWN SERVICE: mowing, edging, trimming. Call or text Ryan, 937-470-9005.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

GET READY FOR SPRING! Brush and debris removal. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? I can do that. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

INDIVIDUAL AIKIDO INSTRUCTION in the Japanese Way of Aikido. Ages 10 and up. Call or text Michael McVey at 937-361-0375 or email at mmcvey@woh.rr.com for information.

DO YOU HAVE A Honda S2000 or a 90s Acura NSX with a manual transmission? I want to see if I fit in the driver’s seat. Text me at 937-302-7467 if I can sit in your car.

