Apr
14
2025
Land & Environmental

Beekeepers and local residents Cindy Olsen and Paul Piszkiewicz inspected Olsen’s backyard hives last year; as they predicted, the bees have been hard at work in recent weeks, producing a bounty of honey. (Photo by Reilly Dixon)

County beekeepers to hear arborist talk

The Greene County Beekeepers Association will host Mike Connor, speaking on “Trees for Bees,” Tuesday, April 15, at 7 p.m., at Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. 2nd St., Xenia.

Connor, an ISA Certified Arborist since 1998, is a nursery grower and a veteran beekeeper with 50 years experience. He grew up on an orchard and Christmas tree farm in Southwest Michigan and purchased his first hive of bees when he was 12 years old. Mike has spent his career growing and caring for plants, trees and bees.

Trees are the single largest source of pollen and nectar for pollinators throughout most of the U.S., and are often overlooked as nectar sources.

