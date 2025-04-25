Huber hired as new Mills Lawn principal

YS Schools announced Thursday, April 24, that it has hired Becca Huber as the next principal for Mills Lawn Elementary School, beginning Aug. 1.

Huber will succeed current Mills Lawn Principal Megan Winston. As the News reported last month, Winston is set this summer to become assistant superintendent under Superintendent Terri Holden, who will retire from the position in May 2026. Winston will follow Holden as superintendent of YS Schools upon Holden’s retirement.

Huber was introduced to district staff earlier this month during an interview process, and to the wider community at a candidates’ meeting at Mills Lawn Monday, April 21, where she was one of three final candidates to give a presentation before the public. She is currently principal at Kinder Intermediate School in Miamisburg, a grades 3-5 school that was previously a K-5 school.

Referencing Mills Lawn’s upcoming shift from a K-6 to a pre-K-4 school, Huber said Monday night that she helped lead the similar “significant change” in Miamisburg, and learned to “really listen and ask a lot of questions” during that process.

Huber, who is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from Miami University, cited a desire to promote “inquiry-based learning,” “trauma-informed, student-centered instruction” and “social-emotional learning and restorative practices” as a leader at Mills Lawn.

The News will share more about Huber’s pedagogical vision, as shared in her Monday presentation, in next week’s May 2 issue of the News.

To read a statement from YS Schools about Huber’s hiring, go to ysschools.org and scroll to the “News” section at the bottom of the landing page.