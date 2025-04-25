My Name Is Iden | Where Anne went

The danger to transgender people in this country is real, and the need to stand up and fight alongside us is urgent. We are a small group. We need our allies. I realize that, in standing up, in defending us, you put yourselves at risk, but if you don’t fight for us today, then you will mourn us tomorrow.

All of you reading this have a transgender or nonbinary person in your life. Maybe that person is a friend, a child, an ex, a co-worker. Even if that person is just me, and all you know of me are the words you are reading right now, we are connected.

If you haven’t joined the fight, I ask you: What is stopping you? What is keeping you on the sidelines? What is keeping you silent? What are you afraid of? Are you afraid of losing customers? Are you afraid of drawing the attention of the authorities? Those fears are valid and logical, but I think what you should be afraid of most is losing your loved ones. Because you will.

Those people, the trans people in your life — me — we will be gone. We will be erased and our lives, our loves, our memories will blow from the chimneys and be tossed away into the indifference of the winds.

The steps that the Trump government is taking are designed to pave the way for this. There are anti-trans bills proposed in all 50 states — a total of 800 bills in 2025 alone (translegislation.com), including a bill in Texas that would make it a felony to be openly transgender (Texas HB3817). These laws are increasing in scope and cruelty as those in power become more confident in their position.

They will come for us. If our allies stay quiet, they will come for us and then we will be gone. The silence you kept will be the silence we leave, and in that quiet, you will sit calling your guilt grief.

Transgender Day of Visibility is Monday, March 31. Stand with us. Search “TDOV Dayton 2025” to find an event near you, or email me at mynameisidenart@gmail.com for more ways to help.

*The author is an artist and writer. She lives in Yellow Springs with her wife and three children. You can follow her work at http://www.mynameisiden.com.