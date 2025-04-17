Village Council Agenda
- Published: April 17, 2025
— Public Notice —
Village Council Agenda
Monday, April 21, 2025
Executive Session, 5 p.m. | Regular Session, 6 p.m.
In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center
Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. ZOOM participation will be offered only for virtual meetings. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the Council meeting.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)
• To Discuss the Potential Sale of Real Estate
ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)
CONSENT AGENDA
• Minutes of April 7, 2025 Regular Meeting
• Minutes of April 11, 2025 Special Meeting
• Credit Card Statement for March
REVIEW OF AGENDA
PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS
PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)
• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-06 Repealing Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” to Add an Additional Community Outreach Specialist Position
• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-07 Accepting Utility Easements for Center Circuit
• Reading of Resolution 2025-20 Adopting a Law Enforcement Video Records Policy for Fees and Processing
• Reading of Resolution 2025-25 Approving an Annexation Agreement with Miami Township
• Reading of Resolution 2025-26 Approving a Smart Thermostat Agreement with American Municipal Power to Assist in Peak Shaving Efforts
CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:55 p.m.)
SPECIAL REPORTS (7:05 p.m.)
• Village of Yellow Springs End of Year Report. (Burns: 25 min.)
MANAGER’S REPORT (7:30 p.m.)
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:30 p.m.)
EXECUTIVE SESSION
FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:35 p.m.)
• May 5: Executive Session Purpose of Employment or Compensation of Public Employee
• Resolution 2025-xx Approving a Developers Agreement
• Quarterly Financials
• Treasurer Report
• Council Process for Projects
*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.
ADJOURNMENT
The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025.
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
