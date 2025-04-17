— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, April 21, 2025

Executive Session, 5 p.m. | Regular Session, 6 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (5 p.m.)

• To Discuss the Potential Sale of Real Estate

ANNOUNCEMENTS (6 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of April 7, 2025 Regular Meeting

• Minutes of April 11, 2025 Special Meeting

• Credit Card Statement for March

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (6:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-06 Repealing Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Enacting New Section 242.01 “Composition; Classification” to Add an Additional Community Outreach Specialist Position

• First Reading of Ordinance 2025-07 Accepting Utility Easements for Center Circuit

• Reading of Resolution 2025-20 Adopting a Law Enforcement Video Records Policy for Fees and Processing

• Reading of Resolution 2025-25 Approving an Annexation Agreement with Miami Township

• Reading of Resolution 2025-26 Approving a Smart Thermostat Agreement with American Municipal Power to Assist in Peak Shaving Efforts

CITIZEN CONCERNS (6:55 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:05 p.m.)

• Village of Yellow Springs End of Year Report. (Burns: 25 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:30 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (7:30 p.m.)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (7:35 p.m.)

• May 5: Executive Session Purpose of Employment or Compensation of Public Employee

• Resolution 2025-xx Approving a Developers Agreement

• Quarterly Financials

• Treasurer Report

• Council Process for Projects

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025.

