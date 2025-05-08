Ryan T. Botkin, 44, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2024, as the result of a tragic automobile accident involving a drunk driver.

He is survived by his loving wife, Amber, and their two sons, Evan (13) and Owen (9); his mother, Pamela Botkin, of Columbus; and his sister, Erin Moehl, her husband, Steve, their daughter, Kate, and son, Ian, all of Westerville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Botkin.

Ryan was born Aug, 3, 1979, to Timothy and Pamela Botkin. He graduated from Reynoldsburg High School in 1998. During his junior year, he began taking environmental science courses at New Albany High School, where he met Amber. The two began dating, attending concerts, and exploring the outdoors together. They later married in 2005.

He earned an associate degree in archaeology from Hocking College in 2004, followed by a Bachelor of Science in archaeological GIS from Ohio University in 2009. Ryan worked as a professional archaeologist at Mannik & Smith, where he specialized in lithic identification and analysis — a field he was deeply passionate about.

A devoted husband and father, Ryan cherished time with his family. He enthusiastically shared his love of music and the outdoors with his sons, enjoying activities such as canoeing, camping, mushroom hunting and caring for animals. He had a sharp wit and a kind, inclusive spirit. His keen insight into current events and culture, along with his warm and humorous nature, made him a cherished friend and companion who brought people together.

Ryan was laid to rest on May 31, 2024, in the Oak Grove section of Glen Forest Cemetery in Yellow Springs.

A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs. Memorial visitation will take place from noon–3 p.m., with a service beginning promptly at 3 p.m. A meal will follow for family members and friends traveling from out of town.

Guests are encouraged to wear their “Ryan shirts” in his honor.

There will be opportunities during the service to share memories publicly or to record messages for the family. Friends and loved ones are warmly invited to bring their stories and reflections to help celebrate Ryan’s life.