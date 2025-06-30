News from the Past: June 2025

75 years ago: 1950

Prefab home open house. “Residents… will have their first opportunity to view the new 1950 NATIONAL ‘THRIFT HOME’ this Saturday and Sunday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. according to William Hooper, vice-president of the Porter Construction Co. … The house, located at the corner of Summer [now Stafford] and Union Streets was produced in the National Homes plant at LaFayette, Indiana.”

Bible School. “A daily vacation Bible school, conducted by the four Protestant churches of Yellow Springs of Yellow Springs, will open Monday … at the Methodist Church. The school will run for two weeks and there will be classes for all children between the ages of 3 and 16.”

Bryan Park swimming. “Following its custom of several years, the Yellow Springs Co-op announced this week that Sunday swim periods reserved by it at Orton Pool, Bryan State Park would be open to any Miami Township resident. … ‘Business is good’ at Community Council’s 5:20 – 6:40 p.m. daily period, committee chairman Arthur Morgan states.”

Antioch campout. “One sixth of the Antioch College community left campus Saturday for an outing at Tar Hollow, near Chillicothe. … Cook-out meals, group singing, softball and swimming are included in the weekend activities.”

50 years ago: 1975

Swimming lessons begin. Red Cross swimming lessons, taught by Gaunt Park pool staff and many volunteers working with them, started Monday, to continue through Aug. 15. … All instruction is free.

Antioch President Dixon fired. “Antioch College trustees, meeting in New York City today, this morning removed Dr. James P. Dixon from the presidency of the college, effective immediately. … Dixon had been suspended from the presidency since a trustees’ meeting April 26.” [Dixon served as President of Antioch 1959–75.]

Civil Rights activist to speak. “Julian Bond, young Georgia state senator, will give the Antioch College commencement address in ceremonies starting at 10 a.m. on Antioch College’s front campus near the Antioch main building. … Bond came into national notice in 1968 when he was nominated for the vice presidency at the Democratic Party’s national convention.” [He declined because he was 28 years old — seven years younger than the required 35. While in college he was a co-founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.]

County-wide drug bust. “Four Yellow Springs men have been arrested and warrants issued for the arrests of several others in the massive Greene County drug raid which began Friday, local police report. 110 secret indictments have been returned by the Greene County grand jury, sheriff Russell Bradley [former Yellow Springs police chief] announced at a press conference Friday noon as the drive to bring those indicted began. … As of this morning 44 persons had been arrested for possession or sale of a number of hallucinogens including marijuana, hashish, cocaine, amphetamines, barbiturates, heroin and LSD.”

25 years ago: 2000

Weaver’s to remain downtown. “Ending months of speculation, Weaver’s Market announced this week that it will remain at its current downtown location. In addition, Bud Weaver, owner of Weaver’s, plans to renovate the vacant Yellow Springs IGA Foodliner building and lease it to a variety store… ‘Downtown would have changed dramatically if we had moved,’ he said.”

‘Udder Chaos’ at Young’s. “Some of the newest cows and calves at Young’s Jersey Dairy don’t moo and won’t give milk, but they’ll go up for auction just the same. That’s because the 26 fiberglass cows are part of a public installation art exhibit that Dan Young, owner of the restaurant, calls ‘Udder Chaos.’ … ‘We are hosting a fun and exciting art exhibit using cows as the medium and the imagination of local artists for inspiration.’ … Dan Young said he expects more than one million people to stop by the Jersey Dairy to see the cows from now until October 31st when the show ends.”

Quality work, quality people. “Artisanal woodwork and metalworking have become rare in the modern world of fabricated lumber and precast steel. But the [eleven] craftsmen at Bushworks have wielded lathe and torch to uphold the tradition of creating functional beauty from raw materials with care and precision. This year the company, located at 144 Cliff Street, celebrates 25 years of quality craftsmanship and the growth that marks a good business.”

Ten years ago: 2015

Sidewalks. “Sidewalks along the west side of Xenia Avenue downtown will be replaced this summer as part of a multi-year Village ‘streetscape’ project. In addition to new sidewalks poured along Xenia Avenue from Corry Street to Short Street, new railroad-style lamp posts will be installed, electric lines buried, two existing [Bradford] pear trees felled and new trees planted.”

Pride steps out in the village. “This weekend villagers are invited to celebrate diversity in Yellow Springs at a variety of events sponsored by the 4th Annual Pride Week. ‘We want people to come together to honor being themselves and being accepted in Yellow Springs.’ said Ann Simonson, an event organizer, last week.”

First class of the renewed Antioch graduates. “Pioneers. Risk takers. Antioch’s poster children. ‘The chosen ones.’ There are many names for the revived Antioch College’s first graduating class, and much to be said about them. They laid the foundation of the new Antioch. … They relit the flame of activism at the college. And they diminished; from the initial 35 students who entered in fall 2011 they are down to 22, 21 of whom are graduating.”