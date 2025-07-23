Man arrested in connection to recent break-ins and burglaries

On Tuesday, July 15, YS police arrested a 21-year-old man in Kings Yard, later announcing on social media that the individual is likely connected to a series of downtown business break-ins and burglaries over the last month, including three between July 11 and 14.

Chief Paige Burge confirmed via email Tuesday that the arrested suspect is Matthew Bricker, who is currently being held at Greene County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of robbery and fifth-degree felony charges of breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools.

Burge also clarified that Bricker was arrested and charged specifically in relation to an incident that took place Tuesday morning, but that YSPD will “submit charges in the very near future for the other offenses.”

“Until a subject is charged with those offenses, we can’t technically name a responsible party,” Burge said. “I can confidently say we suspect Mr. Bricker is our only perpetrator in connection to all of the incidents.”

In a statement on social media Tuesday, YS Police Department noted that though the arrest is “an important first step, this is still an ongoing investigation.”

In addition to break-ins that took place in mid-June at Bentino’s Pizza, Wander & Wonder, Tibet Bazaar and Village Herb Shoppe, three more break-ins occurred at Little Fairy Garden, Glen Garden Gifts and Heaven on Earth Emporium over the last week.

According to a social media post from the YSPD, Little Fairy Garden was broken into on the night of Friday, July 11, and there was “no damage or loss, aside from a small amount of change,” which the post attributed to the fact that the business employed both an alarm system and security cameras. The post also noted that the business had posted a sign reading “no cash on premises.”

At Glen Garden Gifts, staff discovered that a safe was taken from the premises upon arriving around 8 a.m. Monday, July 14, according to manager Moriah Johnston. The safe was found and recovered by a member of Glen Garden’s staff in nearby Beatty-Hughes Park. Hinge pins had been removed from the safe in an attempt to open it, but the safe’s lock kept it secure and unopened.

Security footage from inside Heaven on Earth Emporium captured a suspect removing cash from a register at around 5:59 a.m. on July 14; though the break-in itself was not captured by security footage, staff arrived at the store Monday morning to find the plexiglass window of the store’s front entrance smashed. Store owner Flower Blackmon said $130 was taken from the business.

In a statement shared with the News ahead of the arrest, Chief Burge noted that it’s “exceptionally rare for officers to catch a burglary in progress,” and encouraged local businesses to “take proactive steps where possible,” including removing cash and valuables when closing for the night; ensuring security cameras are functioning and angled properly; activating alarm systems; and reporting any suspicious activity, “no matter how small it may seem.”

“These efforts do not guarantee prevention,” Burge wrote, “but they can be critical deterrents and investigative tools.”

In an email following the arrest, Burge said the YSPD’s next steps are “preparing and presenting all the evidence and other investigatory materials for the prosecution” of the suspect. With that in mind, Burge said anyone with information related to the break-ins is still encouraged to contact the YSPD on the nonemergency line at 937-767-7206, option 2; or email dispatch@yellowsprings.gov. Anyone with video surveillance downtown is asked to check for activity between the hours of 4 and 6:30 a.m. on July 11 and 14, and send footage to the above email.

“While​ ​checking​ ​for​ ​any​ ​activity,​ ​every​ ​detail​ ​matters,​” Burge wrote. “A​ ​video​ ​clip​ ​may​ ​seem​ ​insignificant​ ​to​ ​you​, ​but​ ​could​ ​be​ ​valuable​ ​information​ ​to​ ​our​ ​investigation,​ ​so​ ​please​ ​send​ ​anything​ ​and​ ​everything​ ​you​ ​may​ ​have.”

The News will continue to follow this story as it develops.