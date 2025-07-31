Subscribe Anywhere
Photo by Photo by Camille Gill, Ohio Access to Justice Foundation

Ribbon cut for Phase 1 of Cascades project

On Thursday, July 24, Phase 1 of The Cascades affordable housing project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, open house and tours of eight rentals, which will serve seniors of low-to-moderate income.

Home, Inc. thanked the community for its support over many years of pursuing the project, which began on the Barr Property — now the site of the Mills Park Hotel — in 2011.

The ceremony included appreciation of the local senior housing working group founders, the Morgan Family Foundation, elected officials and various project and funding partners.

Attorney Michael Loudenslager was honored with the sole “Manna from Heaven” award for his well-timed pro bono contribution to the project.

Home, Inc. also thanked the community for advocating for the restoration of the Ohio Housing Trust Fund, which Home, Inc. plans to pursue this year for Phase 2 of the project.

