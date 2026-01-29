Subscribe Anywhere
Obituaries

Bernice A. Kirk

OBIT: Bernice Kirk (Submitted)

Bernice A. Kirk, age 93, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.

Funeral Service will be noon Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to time of service. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

