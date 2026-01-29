Bernice A. Kirk

A celebration of life service will be held for Peter Whitson on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2–3:30 p.m. (His obituary appeared in the YS News on Dec. 5, 2025.) The service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2884 U.S. 68, about two miles south of the village.

Anyone with pictures, anecdotes or other memorabilia to share is asked to call Peter’s partner, Joann Hausser, at 937-418-4800. His favorite charities were Glen Helen, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and our local radio station, WYSO.