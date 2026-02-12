— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda Special Meeting: Work Session

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, 5 p.m.

In Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937- 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information. Anyone can observe the meeting live via cable Channel 5, (Community Access Yellow Springs) or on YouTube. Please contact the Council Clerk at 937-767-9126 or clerk@yellowsprings.gov for any questions regarding the meeting.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

WORK SESSION

1. Village Values (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

2. Village Goals: Giardullo will facilitate. If needed, this work will be continued into Old Business at the Regular Meeting. (Giardullo: 45 min.)

ADJOURNMENT