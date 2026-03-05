World House Choir to host Women’s Day concert
- Published: March 5, 2026
The World House Choir will celebrate International Women’s Day with a program of music, dance and poetry on Sunday, March 8, in the South Gym of Antioch’s Wellness Center.
Titled “In Times Like These,” the 4 p.m. program will feature the 90-voice World House Choir alongside a lineup of women artists, including:
• An all-women string band, performing several Hazel and Alice songs;
• Singer Harriett Joseph, a Haitian immigrant living in Springfield, performing “Stand Up,” from the film “Harriet,” accompanied by four Haitian teen-age dancers;
• An ensemble from MUSE: Cincinnati Women’s Choir, offering “Give Your Hands to Struggle”;
• A guest poet and two Antioch students, performing “Bless This Land,” by Indigenous poet Joy Harjo.
There will also be sing-along opportunities in solidarity with the growing #SingingResistance movement.
Attendees are invited to wear a favorite political T-shirt celebrating women, peace, justice and love — shirts honoring the struggle for voting rights, reproductive freedom, peace, equality and dignity for all.
Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door.
