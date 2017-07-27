Stephen M. Alexander, of Canton, Mass., passed away July 19 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was 52.

Born in Xenia, Stephen was raised in Yellow Springs and graduated from YS High School. He was a proud Air Force veteran of Operation Desert Storm and worked as a network administrator in Boston.

Stephen was the beloved husband of Lesley Goldsmith. He was the father of Rose Alexander, of Canton, Mass., and Justin Alexander, of the Netherlands. He was the son of the late Donald and Diane Alexander, and son-in-law of Robert and Doreen Goldsmith, of Ohio. He was the brother-in-law of Shelly Goldsmith and her husband Christopher Tipping and the uncle of Nell Tipping, all of England.

A memorial service will be held in Yellow Springs at a date and time to be announced. To sign the online guestbook, visit http://www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.