Village Council Regular Meeting

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

Comments from the Public are welcomed at two different times during the course of the meeting: (1) Comments on items not on the Agenda will be heard under Citizens Concerns, and (2) Comments on all items listed on the Agenda will be heard during Council's consideration of said item.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

Regular SESSION (7 p.m.)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of July 3, 2017 Regular Meeting

• Financials for June, 2017

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

• The Clerk will receive and file:

+ Bruce Bradtmiller re: Lodging Tax

+ John Gudgel re: 365 Project Support of Policing Guidelines

Public Hearings/legislation (7 p.m.)

• Resolution 2017-37 Amending the C-Street Building Agreement with Home, Inc. to Remove Language Requiring Construction of a Berm

• Resolution 2017-38 Awarding a Contract for Electric Utility Line Clearing and Tree-Trimming

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:15 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:25 p.m.)

• Fiber Advisory Board Report

• HRC Annual Report

OLD BUSINESS (7:45 p.m.)

• 2017 Council Goals Review

• Housing Needs Assessment Update

• Complete Streets Workshop Proposal

NEW BUSINESS (8:05 p.m.)

• Tap-In Fee Discussion

• Pocket Neighborhood Concept

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:20 p.m.)

ASSISTANT VILLAGE MANAGER/FINANCE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

CHIEF’S REPORT

CLERK’S REPORT

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS (9:10 p.m.)

• Aug. 21:

+Resolution Consenting to Gustafson Annexation

+Ordinance Imposing a Lodging Tax

+Tap Fee Increase Discussion

+First Reading of Ordinance 2017-14 Approving the Addition of Pocket Neighborhood Developments as a Conditional Use to Chapter 1262.08 of the Zoning Code

• Sept. 5:Review of Council 2017 Goals

• Sept. 18:General Fund budget presented to Council

• Oct. 2:Enterprise & Special Revenue Funds & Capital budgets presented

• Oct. 16:Budget workshop – collective budget with any revisions from prior meetings

• Nov. 6:2018 Budget

• Nov. 20:1st read – as an emergency

• Dec. 4:2nd read – as an emergency

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2017 (there is NO first Monday meeting in August) in Council Chambers, John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street.

This is not a complete agenda and is subject to change.

Materials relevant to this agenda are available in the John Bryan Community Center lobby and at the Yellow Springs library.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. The Council meeting is wheelchair accessible. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.