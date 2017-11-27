Shop small this Saturday

Street musicians, horse-drawn carriage rides, post-Thanksgiving hustle and bustle. Saturday, Nov. 25, is Small Business Saturday, a national day for shopping small and local. Of course, small and local is what downtown Yellow Springs excels at 365 days a year. So Saturday’s shopping experience is mainly business as usual … with a little extra holiday flair.

Most downtown shops open at 10 a.m., and some merchants set out cider and cookies or other festive treats. In the afternoon, listen for the jingle of horse bells. The YS Chamber is sponsoring free horse-drawn carriage rides from 2–5 p.m. Rides leave from the front of the Little Art Theatre.

And speaking of the Little Art, the theater is screening the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. for just $5, as part of its holiday family matinee series. The series runs throughout December, continuing next Saturday, Dec. 2, with a showing of “Home Alone.” Admission for all family matinees is $5 per person. See the schedule here.

Or head over to the YS Arts Council’s Holiday Art Jumble, the annual “grand reshuffling” of Yellow Springs art, according to Gallery Coordinator Nancy Mellon. The jumble features a range of quirky, crafty and “arty” items donated to the arts council from local homes. Many items are priced under $10, making the jumble an inexpensive and eclectic holiday shopping option. Located at the YS Arts Council gallery, 111 Corry St., the jumble is open for extended hours Nov. 25 and 26, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Normal hours are Wednesday–Sunday, 1 pm.–4 p.m. through the end of December. Read more here and, for a story from last year’s News, here.

Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express in 2010 as a promotion to encourage shopping at small businesses. It follows Black Friday, which in Yellow Springs is celebrated as Yellow Friday — another day for supporting hometown merchants and keeping dollars in the local community.