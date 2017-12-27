Dec
27
2017
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
High 20° / Low 3°
Clear
Wednesday
High 14° / Low 5°
Wunderground.com
From the Print
Last Thursday, Dec. 14, Village leaders assembled for the groundbreaking ceremony for Cresco Labs. Shown above are, from left, Cresco Advisory Board member Kat Walter, Village Assistant Manager Melissa Dodd, former Community Resources leader Ellen Hoover, incoming Miami Township Trustee Don Hollister, Village Manager Patti Bates, Cresco Advisory Board member Malte Von Matthiessen, Cresco President Charlie Bachtell, Village Council President Karen Wintrow and Council members Gerry Simms, Brian Housh and Marianne MacQueen (obscured in front). Not pictured is Miami Township Trustee Chris Mucher. (Photo by Diane Chiddister)

Last Thursday, Dec. 14, Village leaders assembled for the groundbreaking ceremony for Cresco Labs. Shown above are, from left, Cresco Advisory Board member Kat Walter, Village Assistant Manager Melissa Dodd, former Community Resources leader Ellen Hoover, incoming Miami Township Trustee Don Hollister, Village Manager Patti Bates, Cresco Advisory Board member Malte Von Matthiessen, Cresco President Charlie Bachtell, Village Council President Karen Wintrow and Council members Gerry Simms, Brian Housh and Marianne MacQueen (obscured in front). Not pictured is Miami Township Trustee Chris Mucher. (Photo by Diane Chiddister)

Dig it.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Last Thursday, Dec. 14, Village leaders assembled for the groundbreaking ceremony for Cresco Labs, which has begun construction on a new facility for the cultivation of medical marijuana on the land called the Center for Business and Education.

Related posts:

  1. Cresco to break ground on cultivation facility
  2. Cresco breaks ground for medical marijuana facillity
  3. Marijuana grower ready to move ahead — State approves Cresco Labs
  4. Medical marijuana firm seeks sites in Yellow Springs

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

Please complete to show you’re a human: * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Business

Dig it.

by Diane Chiddister
Feature Photos Can do
From the Print Bill Felker’s new book offers riches of home…