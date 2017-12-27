Last Thursday, Dec. 14, Village leaders assembled for the groundbreaking ceremony for Cresco Labs. Shown above are, from left, Cresco Advisory Board member Kat Walter, Village Assistant Manager Melissa Dodd, former Community Resources leader Ellen Hoover, incoming Miami Township Trustee Don Hollister, Village Manager Patti Bates, Cresco Advisory Board member Malte Von Matthiessen, Cresco President Charlie Bachtell, Village Council President Karen Wintrow and Council members Gerry Simms, Brian Housh and Marianne MacQueen (obscured in front). Not pictured is Miami Township Trustee Chris Mucher. (Photo by Diane Chiddister)
Last Thursday, Dec. 14, Village leaders assembled for the groundbreaking ceremony for Cresco Labs, which has begun construction on a new facility for the cultivation of medical marijuana on the land called the Center for Business and Education.
