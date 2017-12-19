Holiday events in the village

As winter holidays approach, the village is gearing up for celebrations: the last day of school for village students before winter break will be Tuesday, Dec. 19. Before kids return to school on Jan. 3, several seasonal events and celebrations will be held in the village:

• The monthly third Thursday potluck lunch and 80+ Birthday Luncheon will be held Thursday, Dec. 21, beginning at noon in the Senior Center great room, followed by a winter holiday sing-along. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a dish to share, except for those who are 80 or older with a birthday this month. Transportation Program Manager Robert Libecap and the Merry Music Makers will entertain with the sing-along on guitars, ukuleles and harmonica. To request a ride, call 767-5751 at least three days in advance.

• Teens are invited to meet at the library on Thursday, Dec. 21, 6–7 p.m., to watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and enjoy hot chocolate. A make-it-yourself hot chocolate bar with all the “fixings” will be available.

• Classic holiday film “A Christmas Story” will be screened at the Little Art Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m.; admission is $5. Carriage rides will be offered downtown in front of the theater.

• The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of YS will hold a musical celebration of the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 24, 10:30 a.m., at the Senior Center. The service will celebrate the winter holidays of Hanukkah, winter solstice, Christmas and Kwanzaa. All are welcome to attend.

• The United Methodist Church will hold two services on Sunday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. At 10:30 a.m., Pastor Rick Jones will share the morning message “Let There Be Light,” based on John 1:1–5. Special music will be a duet by Kim McKinley and Natalie Clouser, and the congregation will be invited to select their favorite carols during a hymn sing. At 7 p.m., a traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held, with the telling of the Christmas Story from Luke 2:1–20 as the highlight. Pastor Rick will share the Christmas message, “Great Expectations.” The service will include carols and special music.

• The First Presbyterian Church will hold two Christmas Eve services on Sunday, Dec. 24. At 10:30 a.m., the children of the congregation will lead the service, with guidance from Brian Walker and James Johnston. At 11 p.m., a traditional service of lessons and carols will be held, with guest musicians and candle-lighting. All are welcome.

• St. Paul Catholic Church will hold Christmas Eve Mass at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day Mass at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 25.

• The annual Kwanzaa celebration will be held Thursday, Dec. 28, 6–9 p.m. at the Bryan Center. The celebration will include African drumming and dancing, a youth talent show with cash prizes, line dancing, a “Kids Kumbaa Korner” with arts and crafts and the presentation of the YS Kwanzaa Griot Award to a community elder. A community potluck will also be held; families are encouraged to bring a dish to share. The event is free and open to the public.

On Monday, Dec. 25, the library, Senior Center, Village offices and the YS News will be closed in observance of Christmas Day; the News will reopen on Dec. 26, and the regular print and delivery schedule will be delayed by one day.