Health & Wellness

Free educational sessions aimed at preparing patients to apply for medical marijuana cards will be held by The Hope 4 U during the month of April.

Learning how to get your medical marijuana card

The Hope 4 U, a health clinic in Fairborn will host four free educational sessions about the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card in the state of Ohio, during the month of April. 

Ohio is expected to begin issuing medical marijuana cards in September, 2018, per House Bill 523. Ohio’s medical marijuana program is required by H.B.523 to be fully operational by September 8,2018. The law allows qualifying patients to use marijuana, in a non-combustable form, with recommendation from a certified physician. 

The sessions will teach patients how to obtain their medical marijuana card when cards become available in September. The Hope 4 U’s on-site physician, Dr. Kathleen Glover will lead the discussion. 

The free educational sessions are scheduled for April 2 and 14 at noon, and April 4 and 9 at 6 P.M. and will include refreshments. Seating is limited, and reservation is required. 

The Hope 4 U is a Medication Assisted Treatment clinic for opioid addiction. 

Qualifying ailments currently include AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, HIV, PTSD, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette’s syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis. 

For registration call April at 937-660-6776.

 

by William Drewing
