Women’s March co-founder Tamika Mallory— Struggle against racism continues

“Struggle is a never ending process. Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation.”— Coretta Scott King

Evoking the words of the late Coretta Scott King, Tamika Mallory, co-president of the Women’s March, in town to accept an award in the Antioch College graduate’s name, told an audience that fighting systemic racism is everyone’s obligation.

“That was the light bulb — it’s on me,” Mallory said of King’s words.

The struggle against social injustice to which King referred is perpetual, Mallory added, enjoining attendees gathered in Antioch’s South Gym on April 26 to step up and do more to combat racism.

“In this day and age, corporations and local police departments have become as dangerous as the lynch mob with their white hoods,” Mallory said. “Instead of Emmett Till we have Stephon Clark. Instead of mass lynchings we have mass shootings. And the struggle stays the same over and over again and we have the responsibility of winning it in every single generation.”

Mallory urged listeners to educate themselves on the current manifestations of racism — including police brutality, mass incarceration and economic inequality — embrace intersectionality in the women’s rights movement and organize their families and communities for political change.

“Sitting on the sidelines is part of the problem,” Mallory said.

Mallory spoke a day after receiving the second annual Coretta Scott King Legacy Award for her outspoken activism on social justice issues and role as one of the four co-founders of the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017, the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, according to the U.K. Independent. Last year the inaugural prize went to Eleanor Holmes Norton, a 1960 graduate of Antioch who was a longtime civil rights activist and politician.

Mila Cooper, director of the Coretta Scott King Center at Antioch, said Mallory was chosen because the 37-year-old New York native is a fearless and selfless young activist and the Women’s March she now co-leads is an “amazing group that we wanted to honor.”

“She is very outspoken and I admire her consistency in terms of speaking out on issues that matter to her and our community,” Cooper said.

Despite her age, Mallory is an accomplished activist, having started working at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network at age 15 and moving up to become the group’s youngest executive director at 28. She has also advised the Obama Administration on gun control legislation, according to her website.

Also honored at an April 25 Dayton luncheon were Antioch assistant professor of history Kevin McGruder; Shondale Atkinson-Dorise of The Mustard Seed Foundation; Lela Klein of Greater Dayton Union Co-Op Initiative; and Amaha Sellassie of the Dayton Human Relations Council. A student award was presented to Alyssa Navarette, a third-year Antioch student, before Mallory’s talk.

Several times throughout her talk, Mallory directed her words to white audience members and specifically to white women, asking them to do their own research and not lean on people of color to educate them about issues of race.

“It is extremely tiring for us as people of color to be consistently explaining and educating and bringing folks along while we are fighting for our lives — it’s a lot of work,” Mallory said. Denying that racism persists or feigning ignorance is disingenuous, Mallory added.

“If you wanted to know, you could know,” Mallory said.

Mallory also advised white people and others with privilege not to expect other people to solve racism and injustice in general.

“We should use those same things that qualify us as some of the most elite in our society to be why we are the biggest threat to injustice,” Mallory said.

Mallory asked white people to start the conversations on race with family members, coworkers and community members that black people cannot have without fear of retribution. Such conversations may be uncomfortable for whites but are part of a proactive strategy needed to combat systems of oppression. She urged people to organize their families and communities.

“Instead of being reactive, the offensive strategy is to organize our local communities,” Mallory said, especially ahead of midterm elections in November.

In the audience, Mallory’s words resonated with Felicia Chappelle, who was impressed with the speaker’s “generosity, intelligence, fortitude, tolerance and honesty,” she wrote in a message.

“When she spoke, so clearly and so bravely, I knew I had no more excuses,” she wrote.

MJ Gentile found Mallory “fierce and engaging,” Gentile was encouraged to step up and have more conversations with other white people about racism.

“I left feeling energized and compelled by the urgency of the situation to find ways to disrupt the racist fabric of this society we’re all entangled in,” Gentile said.

Heidi Eastman, who co-facilitates a book discussion group for white people on issues of race, also left motivated to do more to “courageously stand up and use my voice for women of color.”

Lessons from King, March

Referencing her surroundings, Mallory made note of Antioch College’s “revolutionary spirit” and encouraged the institution to embrace student activism. She praised Antioch for “trying to foster an environment where people can speak up and be seen and heard.”

Mallory, who met Coretta Scott King on several occasions, shared her personal reflections on the longtime social justice activist and wife of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated 50 years ago last month.

“As soon you as you saw Coretta Scott King [in a room] you knew there was a queen among you,” Mallory said, noting that she was a “very thoughtful and powerful woman” whose style was nevertheless gentle and soft.

In contrast to today’s harsh social media climate, which Mallory suggested is a manifestation of pain and disconnection, King “showed us a different way.”

“She showed us that having a soft spirit could actually accomplish the same goal,” Mallory said.

King’s example helped Mallory weather a tense time for the nascent Women’s March, as white and black women struggled to organize together with an elephant in the room — that the majority of white women in the country actually voted for Trump.

Mallory, who was invited into the Women’s March leadership after it was initially criticized for its lack of diversity, found that white women organizers were ignoring race and its intersection with gender.

“It was like a fire exploded in my soul,” Mallory recalled when asked by a white woman, “What does race have to do with women’s rights issues?”

During the time of “constant fighting” that followed and even after people of color were accused of “being divisive by bringing up race,” Mallory said she thought of King’s defining spirit, and was able to stay at the table. A turning point came when Bernice King, King’s daughter, shared a sentiment from her mother that women would have to become the nation’s soul, Mallory said.

“It calmed us all down,” she said.

Locals can continue to engage in anti-racist conversations and activism through the Coretta Scott King Center, which is planning more activities this fall, according to Director Mila Cooper. A Freedom to Vote Rally is planned for September, and a social justice symposium will be later in the fall.

Cooper hopes the center becomes known regionally and nationally in addition to supporting Antioch students in their activism on campus climate and issues of diversity and inclusion.

“Part of our role is to help students wrestle with issues, think critically and provide them the tools to be engaged,” Cooper said.

“It’s part of who they are — Antiochians are engaged when there is injustice.”

This article was shortened for length. To read the full story, visit ysnews.com.