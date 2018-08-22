Rec soccer kicks off

YSSI Recreational Youth Soccer kicks off Saturday, Aug. 25, at Morgan Fields, with registration at 10 a.m. and an assessment clinic for all players at 10:30 a.m. Players should come dressed ready to participate in skill stations run by YSHS soccer players. A parent or guardian must be present or complete one registration form per child in advance to authorize another adult to sign up their child or children.

In the following week, players will be assigned to teams, and coaches will contact families with the day and time of the first practice and game. Those unable to attend the clinic are asked to contact the organizer for their children’s age groups listed below.

Registration forms are available at the YS Public Library or on YSSI’s Facebook page in the latest post or the photo section. Late registrants may have to wait an extra week to be assigned to a team.

• Bronze Cup, grades 1–3: Bob Curley 937-767-7070, bob.curley@layne.com.

• Silver Cup, grades 4 and 5: Bob Curley, see above.

• Gold Cup, grades 6–8: Bill Hardman 937-768-4140, hardmansoccer@sbcglobal.net.

• Copper Cup, pre-K ages: No need to register. Players this age will play small-sided “pick-up” games Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 8.

League goals are individual skill development, teamwork, sportsmanship, fitness and fun. Gold Cup games begin on Friday evening, Sept. 7; Bronze, Silver and Copper Cup games begin Saturday morning, Sept 8. Coaches generally arrange one or two practices per week. Games and practices are held at Morgan Fields, SW corner of East Enon and Dayton/Yellow Springs Roads.

Volunteers are needed to help coach at all levels, officiate, care for fields and assist with events.

For more information, call the contacts above and visit http://www.Facebook.com/YellowSpringsSoccerInc.