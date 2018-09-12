Communication issues cited in Krier evaluation; student to be charged

Tim Krier’s 2017–18 evaluation, written by Superintendent Mario Basora and signed at the end of June, says that “the need for better judgment in decision-making and communicating vital information to the superintendent” had been noted the year before and was “once again a central concern and challenge” for the principal.

A redacted copy of the evaluation, which includes a response from Krier, was obtained by the News through a public records request.

The unredacted parts of the evaluation do not address the student sexual misconduct investigation. But a long redacted passage concludes with the sentence: “An investigation into the matter is still ongoing. Once the investigation concludes, we will review the matter further and take appropriate actions.”

The nature of “the matter” referenced, however, remains unspecified in the redacted document.

The next paragraph continues: “This incident is particularly frustrating because [several redacted words] may have been avoided had Dr. Krier heeded the important recommendations from previous evaluations about communicating critically important information with his supervisor. Instead he chose to intentionally withhold the information from the superintendent.”

In his response, Krier notes a number of areas of accomplishment and growth achieved at the middle and high schools during the 2017–18 school year.

He also more directly addresses the health and safety climate, including sexual health and safety, on the high/middle school campus.

“I previously submitted a list of performance evidence and artifacts … that exhibits an effective climate of safety and productivity — with highlights ranging from our 2nd annual schoolwide ‘Day of Empowerment’ addressing critical and frequently underrecognized teen health and wellness issues with community partners/experts; to sustained age-appropriate sexual health and wellness curriculum in all grades each year informed by Planned Parenthood; to adding new practices that underscore a culturally-competent teaching and learning environment.”

A redacted passage follows, and concludes with the sentence: “At no time did I fail to comply with my mandatory reporting duties or, more specifically, any Board policies.”

Contacted by online messaging Friday afternoon following the release of his statement, Krier wrote in reply: “The statement through my attorney, Jon Paul Rion, is the only statement I am making at this time.”

The News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Meanwhile, the student at the center of allegations of sexual misconduct at YSHS, who was investigated by local police most recently in March, will soon be charged.

YSPD pursued a legal investigation into the March allegations, and the case was turned over to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Juvenile Division in July.

According to the division’s Nicole Burke on Tuesday, charges “are in the process of being filed” against a male subject.

The youth, whom she declined to name or identify by age, “will be charged with one count of attempted felonious assault.”

Previously, on Friday, Sept. 7, YSHS/McKinney School Principal Tim Krier released the following statement in response to the Yellow Springs School Board’s acceptance of his resignation at a special meeting the night before. The letter was forwarded from his attorney, Jon Paul Rion of the law offices of Rion, Rion & Rion of Dayton:

“For the last eight years I have had the opportunity to serve the students and community of Yellow Springs as Principal of Yellow Springs High and McKinney Middle Schools, and I am grateful for the professional and personal development that my work here has afforded me. I could not be more proud of the work accomplished by our team of student-centered teachers and staff. Collectively, they are simply the finest group of adults with whom I have ever had the pleasure to work.

Due to recent personal circumstances, however, I have decided to tender my resignation. I am pleased that I was able to work out an amicable conclusion to my contract with the Board of Education, and I wish Yellow Springs Schools well on their important journey developing a world-class education for the students and families of Yellow Springs. I have little doubt that the district administrators, school board, and community will continue their success reaching ever higher.”

At a special meeting of the Yellow Springs School Board on Thursday, Sept. 6, the board voted 4–0 to accept the resignation of Krier. They also approved a separation agreement with Krier, who has been on paid leave since March.

According to the agreement, Krier’s resignation will be effective next spring, on April 22, 2019. He will remain on paid administrative leave until that time, and may be required to provide some work for the district. Krier, who reportedly has moved out of the district, currently receives a salary of $108,078.93, the News has reported. The district would not continue to pay his salary if he got another education job, the agreement states.

Krier has not been on the high/middle school campus since March 7, the same day police were called to the school on allegations of sexual misconduct between students. He went on paid medical leave effective March 14 through the remainder of the administrative school year, June 25. The final year of Krier’s three-year contract began Aug 1, at which time the district placed him on paid administrative leave.

See the Sept. 13 print edition of the News for the full story.

