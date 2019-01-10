VILLAGE COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on the following:

• PRELIMINARY PLAN APPLICATION FOR PUD REZONING

– At its meeting on December 17, 2018 Council approved Yellow

Springs Home, Inc. and St. Mar y Development Corporation’s pre-

liminary development plan with modifications for a rezoning of their

property located between East Herman and East Marshall Streets

from R-B, Moderate Density Residential to PUD, Planned Unit

Development for the purpose of constructing a senior apartments

building. Parcel ID # F19000100080030300; F19000100080030200;

F19000100080030100; F19000100080030000; F19000100080029900;

F19000100080031500; F19000100080031600; F19000100080031700;

F19000100080031800; F19000100080031900

COUNCIL WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING AND SECOND

READING ON AN ORDINANCE TO REZONE TO PUD ON:

DATE: Tuesday, January 22, 2019 TIME: 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,

100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387

NOTE: The Village Offices will be closed on Monday, Januar y 21,

2019 in obser vance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity

to appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have

someone appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by

providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the

hearing. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined

at the office of the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Com-

munity Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions

regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to

the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email

to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.

Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator