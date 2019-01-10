VILLAGE COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING
- Published: January 10, 2019
VILLAGE COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING
YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on the following:
• PRELIMINARY PLAN APPLICATION FOR PUD REZONING
– At its meeting on December 17, 2018 Council approved Yellow
Springs Home, Inc. and St. Mar y Development Corporation’s pre-
liminary development plan with modifications for a rezoning of their
property located between East Herman and East Marshall Streets
from R-B, Moderate Density Residential to PUD, Planned Unit
Development for the purpose of constructing a senior apartments
building. Parcel ID # F19000100080030300; F19000100080030200;
F19000100080030100; F19000100080030000; F19000100080029900;
F19000100080031500; F19000100080031600; F19000100080031700;
F19000100080031800; F19000100080031900
COUNCIL WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING AND SECOND
READING ON AN ORDINANCE TO REZONE TO PUD ON:
DATE: Tuesday, January 22, 2019 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers, 2nd floor, Br yan Center,
100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
NOTE: The Village Offices will be closed on Monday, Januar y 21,
2019 in obser vance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
This notice provides you and ever y other interested party the opportunity
to appear or have input at the hearing. You may come in person or have
someone appear on your behalf. You may express your views in writing by
providing a copy to the Clerk of Council for inclusion in the record of the
hearing. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined
at the office of the Village Manager on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Com-
munity Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. Questions
regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to
the Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, phone (937) 767-1702 or by email
to dswinger@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us.
Denise Swinger, Planning & Zoning Administrator
No comments yet for this article.