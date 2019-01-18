Village offers snow removal tips ahead of winter storm

A winter storm is forecast to hit the village on Saturday, with the National Weather Service expecting accumulations of 5 to 8 inches of snow and up to one tenth of an inch of ice. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour, making travel conditions especially difficult.

Ahead of the storm, the Village of Yellow Springs offered these suggestions to villagers:

SNOW REMOVAL TIPS FROM THE VILLAGE CREW

PLEASE yield to snow removal equipment. Do not walk in the street in front of the plows, do not allow your children to play in the street when the crew is trying to work. This is dangerous.

Clear basketball hoops and all other items from the street.

Remove cars from streets in Cul-de-sacs and any other street if possible.

Anticipate that cars parked on the street will likely have snow around them from the plows.

Keep in mind that snow can be very heavy for the plows to push and may require that plow drivers reach higher speeds to increase momentum.

A SNOW EMERGENCY is declared when there is 4” (or more) of snow. This means that, per Village Ordinance, all cars are to be removed from the street where there are SNOW EMERGENCY signs. Those streets are: Xenia Avenue, Dayton Street, Walnut Street, Corry Street

Accessibility to the mailbox for delivery is home/property owner’s responsibility.

Exercise patience

SAFETY FIRST!!

Click here for more on the Winter Storm Warning, which is in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.