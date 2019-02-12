‘Food for Fines’ this week at library

The Greene County Public Library system will offer forgiveness of fines through Feb. 16 in exchange for the donation of food items to be donated to local food pantries through its “Food for Fines” initiative.

Library patrons are invited to bring unexpired, nonperishable food items to donate at the circulation desk of the YS library, or any other Greene County Public Library location. For each item donated, $1 of library fines for overdue materials will be forgiven.

Fines can only be forgiven on overdue materials that have been returned; patrons may log onto their online accounts or ask a library staff member to find out how much they owe and whether or not materials have been returned. “Food for Fines” credit can not be applied toward fees for lost or damaged items.

Those who don’t have overdue fines are also welcome to donate food items — extra food donations may be applied to help other library patrons reduce their fines.

For more information, call the library at 352-4003.