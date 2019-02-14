The Yellow Springs News once again won Newspaper of Year at the annual Ohio News Media Association convention, held last week in Columbus.

It was the ninth straight year the News won the top prize among similarly-sized weekly papers. The competition ran from August 2017–July 2018 and included nine papers with circulation below 2,500.

The News won first in several categories, including Best News Story, Best Newspaper Design and Best Original Column and shared the top spot for Community Awareness.

In addition, the News placed in Advertising, News Coverage, In-depth Reporting and Special Section, Best Feature Photo and News Photo.

Former News Editor Diane Chiddister won Best News Story for her article, “How safe are village schools?” which explored an error on a flier put out by supporters of a school levy.

“Solid school beat coverage,” a judge wrote about the article. “The reporter reached everybody involved and came up with a clear explanation of what happened.”

The News tied for first place in the category of Community Awareness for its series on suicide, and also placed second in In-Depth Reporting for the series.

“The work done on this project is exemplary,” one judge noted. “Communities benefit enormously from this type of work.”

Reporter Carol Simmons won second place for her photo of the first day of school for a kindergartner (see above). A judge wrote, “such a cute and heartwarming picture of a close-knit and laid-back family and a little girl who appears to be all business on her first day of school. Nice moment.”

Chiddister won third place the same category for a photograph of a women’s march in Dayton:

The News won second place in the Special Section category for its annual Guide to Yellow Springs, which was themed “Elder Stories.”

The News also won second for the design of advertisements, which a judge noted were “elegant and clean.”

“They’re easy to read and follow simple hierarchies of design that make them effective for the viewer,” the judge added of the ads submitted.

The Ohio News Media Association, formerly known as the Ohio Newspaper Association, is a state trade association for daily and weekly newspapers.

The current News staff also includes designer Matt Minde, advertising manager Robert Hasek, reporter Gary McBride, part-time bookkeepers Peg Champney and Jeanna GunderKline, proofreaders Kitty Jensen and Karen Gardner and distribution head Jeff Vawter.

The News is co-owned by Hasek, Minde and Bachman.