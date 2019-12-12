Carl Alan Schumacher, of Yellow Springs, passed away at his home on November 26, 2019 after a lengthy battle with myelofibrosis. He was 63.

Carl was born on Oct. 21, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Ray and Mary (Mayhew) Schumacher. He was preceded in death by five siblings: Mary Lee, Donnie, Linda, Duane and David. He leaves behind his beloved daughter, Teresa (Tess) Schumacher; his brother, Bruce Schumacher; and many friends.

Carl was a proud graduate of Yellow Springs High School and devoted his life to music. He was a talented songwriter, producer and performer. In his later years, he also developed a passion for writing, and at the time of his passing was working on a book of poems, a children’s book and a novel. He was the man around town with the genuine smile and a song always in his heart. To the those who knew him best, he will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, musical talent and passion for life.

Below is an excerpt from one of his most recent poems, entitled “Bone Marrow:”

I dream of other places

Filled with hopeful faces

They are fleeting and beyond the present scope

Keep letting go, Jivinanda would repeat

Yet it has only helped to conclude

A weary man’s defeat

So I write another poem

As a life line from the abyss

And say farewell and blow a kiss

To all who have favored me

In any way

I thank you

And those making road in front of me

I shout my thanks to you today

A memorial service will be held at Rockford Chapel on Saturday, Dec. 14, 1–3 p.m., followed by a celebration of Carl’s life at Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs, starting at 4 p.m. His life will be honored through the thing he loved most: music. We will take this time to give our thanks to Carl and all the joy he brought to this world. All are welcome to attend.

A fund has been set up in Carl’s honor at the Yellow Springs Credit Union. All contributions will go toward completion of his unfinished creative projects, including a book of poems, a children’s book and various musical collaborations.