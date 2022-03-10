March 3, 2022 | Bulldog Sports Round-Up

BOWLING

Sturgeon advances to state

As the first Yellow Springs High School bowling team to advance as a squad from the sectional round to the district matchup of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s annual postseason tournament, the boys broke the school record for a single game score with 961 pins during the district competition Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Senior Max Sturgeon bowled a 686 in three games (256, 249, 181), giving him a sixth place among the 162 participating players and qualifying him for the state tournament Friday, March 4.

Yellow Springs finished 21st as a team among the 24 competing schools. Juniors Krishan Miller (29th place) and Luka Sage-Frabotta (98th) each scored over 200 points in one of three games: Miller, 185, 214, 198; Sage-Frabotta, 142, 215, 136. Also contributing to the team’s finish were junior Lucas Tomblison and sophomore Eli Matteson.

BASKETBALL

Boys fall in tournament

The No. 4 seed Yellow Springs High School varsity boys basketball team lost 64–50 to No. 3 seed Cedarville in a sectional tournament game Wednesday, Feb. 23, ending the team’s postseason play.

Bulldogs earn district honors

Six Bulldogs, three from the varsity girls team and three from the boys squad, received All-District honors this season. Senior Angie Smith was awarded the All-District Player of the Year award for the second season in a row; her teammates, Aaliyah Longshaw and Corinne Totty, made the All-District women’s team. Girls assistant coach Morgan Minnich was named Assistant Coach of the Year in girls play. For the boys, senior DeAndre Cowen was named All-District Player of the Year, and teammates Eli Eyrich and Nate Curtis made the All-District boys team. Their coach, Nick Trimbach, was named District Coach of the Year in boys play.