COVID Update | Oct. 6, 2022

Greene County remained at a “medium” community level for COVID-19 for the fifth week in a row, according to the latest update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Thursday, Sept. 29.

Of the state’s 88 counties, 44 are currently listed as having a medium level, while 41 are “low” and three are “high.”

• Greene County’s number of new cases fell for the week of Sept. 22–28, with 166, compared to 170 for the week of Sept. 15–21, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s most recent data. The 45387 ZIP code accounted for three of the county’s most recent week’s new cases, compared to one the prior week.

• New coronavirus-related hospital admissions in Greene County numbered 19 for the week of Sept. 22–28, compared to 16 the week before.

• The county reported no deaths for the week of Sept. 22–28. The county’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is 525.

• Greene County also reported a decrease in the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period, with 187.1 as of Sept. 29, compared to 245.7 reported Sept. 22. Greene County’s latest numbers put it 59th in the state. Pike County, in southern Ohio, was at the top, with 421.3; and Holmes County, in the east-central part of the state, remained at the bottom, with 68.2. The state’s 88-county average of new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period fell from 257.7, reported Sept. 22, to 194.7, reported Sept. 29.

• The statewide total of new cases for Sept. 22–28 was 12,101, compared to 14,336 the week before.

• Ohio’s number of new hospitalizations also decreased, moving from 523, for Sept. 15–21, to 432, for Sept. 22–28. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state as of Sept. 29 also dropped from the week before, moving from 1,028 to 850.

• The number of COVID-related deaths in the state reported Sept. 22–28 was 89, compared to 92 the week before. As of Sept. 29, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Ohio since the beginning of the pandemic was 39,856.

• Free rapid antigen tests can be obtained from the Greene County Health Department, 360 Wilson Drive, Xenia; and through the county library system. The county libraries no longer distribute proctored test kits; the currently available kits are for personal use only and cannot be used for travel, return to school or to end a quarantine. Call the Yellow Springs Library at 937-352-4003 for current availability and the procedure for pickup.

Kits are no longer available through the federal government’s postal program.