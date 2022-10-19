— Public Notice —

CREATING A NEW CHAPTER: 635 REGULATING PUBLIC PERFORMANCE

ORDINANCE 2022-36, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, Oct. 17, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

WHEREAS, After hearing recommendations from the Village Manager and Chief of Police as well as interested Villagers, Council has determined that it would be in the best interest of the Village to adopt enforceable regulations for street performers by adding a new chapter, Chapter 635 “Regulating Public Performance” to the codified ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Chapter 635 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is hereby enacted.

Section 2. The new Chapter 635 entitled “Regulating Public Performance” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth on Exhibit A.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in force and effect at the earliest period allowed by law.

Brian Housh, President of Council