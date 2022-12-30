YELLOW SPRINGS BOARD OF EDUCATION

PUBLIC HEARING

for Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

YELLOW SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL MEDIA CENTER

Note: The meeting is open to the public, and community comments are welcome. Masks are optional. The meeting will be available via our YouTube Channel, Yellow Springs Schools Board Meetings.

RE: THE YELLOW SPRINGS EXEMPTED VILLAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT BUDGET

Rev. Code, Sec. 5705.30

Notice is hereby given that on the 12th of January, 2023 at 5:30 P.M., a public hearing will be held on the Budget prepared by the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District of Greene County Ohio, for the next succeeding fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

Such hearing will be held after the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District Organizational Meeting.