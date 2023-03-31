Local artist marks Transgender Day of Visibility with video piece

In recognition of Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, March 31, local resident, artist and YS News columnist Iden Crockett has released “Person,” a collaborative video piece.

The video piece was directed by Niko Taylor and features Crockett along with artists Sammie Davis and Camilo Velasco-Overson.

According to Crockett, the video has been in development since early February, and aims to be “an assertion of humanity and a celebration of self.”

Crockett writes: “[‘Person’] is a response to the dehumanizing and transphobic rhetoric that has dominated the airwaves of America. I couldn’t sit by and allow the transgender story to be hijacked by hate peddlers and political [sleight] of hand artists. Trans/non-binary/gender non-conforming people are individuals. Each of us has our own story and our own beauty. We deserve to be heard and seen, and respected as people.”

Crockett writes a regular column for the News, “My Name is Iden,” in which she ruminates on life as a transgender person and her own responses and reactions to and reflections on that life. In addition, she has launched a new initiative, “Ask a Transperson,” which invites readers to submit queries about what it means to be transgender, from Crockett’s personal perspective; she intends to answer queries in future columns.

As Crockett writes: “‘Ask a Transperson’ is an experiment in vulnerability. I believe strongly that being an open and honest ambassador is the best way to dispel myths, fears and misunderstandings.”

Click below to watch “Person.”