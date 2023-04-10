Subscribe Anywhere
On Monday and Tuesday, April 10 and 11, McKinney Middle School and Yellow Springs High School students will present reprise performances of “Five Scripts Toward an Anti-Racist Tomorrow” at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College. Pictured, left to right, are actors Jaden Douglass, as Pete; Oshri Paschal, as Sam; and Gini Meekin, as Jules, during the play’s initial run last fall. (Submitted photo by YS Schools)

‘Five Scripts’ to return to the stage

On Monday and Tuesday, April 10 and 11, the young thespians of McKinney Middle School and Yellow Springs High School will present two reprise performances of their fall show, “Five Scripts Toward an Anti-Racist Tomorrow,” at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College. Each show begins at 7 p.m.

“Five Scripts Toward an Anti-Racist Tomorrow” was originally mounted last November, and incorporates four scripts by playwright Idris Goodwin and one by G. Riley Mills and Prince Roc. Together, the five scripts interweave to tell stories that highlight different aspects of racial issues and the experiences of Black Americans.

The performances are being held in preparation for the cast’s upcoming performance of the show at the Ohio Educators Theater Association state conference.

Admission is free; donations made at the door will support The 365 Project Reparations Fund and the YS Schools Theater Arts Association.

