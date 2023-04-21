— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING CHAPTER 1248: ‘RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS’ OF THE YELLOW SPRINGS ZONING CODE

ORDINANCE 2023-18, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

WHEREAS, Adding single-family attached, two-family and multi-family as conditional uses in the R-A, Low Density Residential District will allow developers and others greater latitude in increasing density and housing types in areas zoned Low Density; and

WHEREAS, Council for the Village of Yellow Springs believes that encouraging greater density and more variation in housing type will have an overall positive effect upon the Village housing market,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

Section 1. Chapter 1248 of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio is hereby repealed in its entirety.

Section 2. The new Chapter 1248 entitled “Residential Districts” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth on Exhibit A, with deletions in strikethrough, and additions bolded and underlined.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be in force and effect at the earliest period allowed by law.

Brian Housh, President of Council