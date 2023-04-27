— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, May 1, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER (7 p.m.)

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

Minutes of April 17, 2023 Regular Session

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-17 Amending Chapter 1242.04 “Annexed Land” of the Zoning Code

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-18 Amending Chapter 1248 “Residential Districts” of the Zoning Code to Allow Multiple Family Dwellings in Residence “A”

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-19 Approving Home, Inc. Preliminary PUD Plan

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-20 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1250 “Business Districts” of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-21 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1252 “Industrial Districts” of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-22 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1258 Schedule of District Uses of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-23 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1262.08 Specific Requirements of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-24 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1284.02 Definitions: A-B of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-25 Repealing and Replacing Chapter 1284.09 Definitions: T-U of the Village of Yellow Springs Zoning Code

• Reading of Resolution 2023-29 Approving a Contract with DWA Recreation for Playground Equipment for Gaunt Park Playground

• Reading of Resolution 2023-32 Approving a Grant to Yellow Springs Home, Inc.

• Reading of Resolution 2023-33 Approving the Waiver of Up to $50,000 in Tap Fees for Phase I of the Yellow Springs Home, Inc. “Cascades” Project

• Reading of Resolution 2023-34 Supporting YS Pride in the Amount of $5000 for 2023 Events

• Reading of Resolution 2023-35 Approving a Pesticide Policy for the Village of Yellow Springs

• Reading of Resolution 2023-36 Approving a Contract with Digital Ally for In Dash Cameras

CITIZEN CONCERNS (8:20 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:30 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS (8:40 p.m.)

Council Consideration of a PUD on Less Than Five Acres (Swinger: 15 min.)

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.