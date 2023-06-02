Dwain J. “DJ” Banion, of Yellow Springs, passed away May 17, 2023, in the Soin Medical Center following an accident at home. He was 71.

He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on Sept. 17, 1951, the son of Pat and Ruth (Myers) Banion.

DJ was a 1969 graduate of Southeastern High School. He was a proud member of the United Auto Workers, retiring from International Harvester in 2002 after 30 years of service.

He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Springfield; the Ohio Horseman’s Council; and the Tri-County Rails to Trails, which began by turning rails into bridle trails in Ohio.

As a teenager, DJ enjoyed training standardbreds with his brothers and uncles. As an adult, DJ got a lot of pleasure camping with his horse, Doc; with numerous friends and their horses; and, most especially, with his grandson, Patrick, astride Chocolate. The highlight of the weekend was DJ’s world-renowned Cowboy Breakfast. He was an avid runner, and completed 13 marathons, including five in Boston.

DJ was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tim Banion.

Survivors include his wife, Myra Dean Banion, whom he married Sept. 1, 1978. Every day, DJ expressed his enduring love for her. Also surviving are daughters Layla Johnson and Deidra Banion (Xan Pennington); two grandchildren, Patrick and Evan Johnson; sister Gail (Bob) Varner; brothers Dwight (Babs) Banion, Alan (Cindi) Banion, Jeff (Teri) Banion and Todd (CeCile) Banion; sister-in-law Lynne Banion; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service to honor DJ was held May 23. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High Street, Springfield, OH, 45505. Expressions of sympathy may be made at richardsraffanddunbar.com.