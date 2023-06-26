Free lunch program feeds local youth

As it turns out, there is such a thing as a free lunch.

On Friday, June 16, kids visiting the Yellow Springs Community Library — or who were just passing by around lunchtime — were offered a free lunch by members of Pleasant Grove Missionary Church. The event marked the second Friday during which volunteers from the local church set up on the porch of the library to hand out sandwiches, chips, fruit and water to kids at no cost.

“Last week we had between 10 and 15 kids stop by; we think by word of mouth, as it goes along, we’re going to see more kids,” Pleasant Grove Pastor Brian Graham told the News.

The church, which is providing both the food and the volunteers needed to run the summer lunch program, intends to keep giving out lunches outside the library to kids up to age 18 every Friday, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., through Aug. 18.

“If you’re a kid and you’re hungry and want lunch, it’s here for the taking!” Graham said.

In addition to the weekly Friday lunches for kids this summer, all seven branches of the Greene County Public Library — including Yellow Springs — offer free snacks year-round for school-age children.

Outside of the village, free summer lunches are currently being offered Monday–Friday, 11–11:30 a.m., at the Fairborn Community Library, and 1–1:45 p.m. at the Xenia Station Splash Pad, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, and sponsored by Fairborn City Schools. For more information on the USDA’s summer meal programs, and to find other meal sites and hours of operation outside the village, go to http://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.