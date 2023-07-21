Art on the Lawn set for Aug. 12

More than 100 artists from Ohio and beyond will gather under the shade trees outside Mills Lawn Elementary School to show and sell their original fine art and crafts at this year’s Art on the Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., rain or shine. The free, outdoor festival, now in its 39th year, is sponsored by Village Artisans Gallery of Yellow Springs. Both new and returning artists will display their ceramics, drawings, fiber art, garden art, glass, jewelry, leatherwork, mixed media, paper craft, paintings, photography and more. The festival also will include food vendors and live music.

This year’s featured artist is Kathy Woodruff, who won Best of Show at the 2022 festival for her fused glass work. Woodruff, from Beavercreek, said she grew up in art supply heaven, as her parents opened Busy Beaver Arts and Crafts in Beavercreek 47 years ago.

“I made my first stained glass piece when I was 15,” she said in a press release. She has focused on fused glass for the past 20 years.

Those attending Art on the Lawn are asked not to bring dogs and other pets; typical August temperatures and crowds with children make the event an unsafe place for pets.