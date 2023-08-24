Charles “Chuck” Garrety, 71, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully Aug. 17, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center, after his 12-year battle with kidney disease.

Charles was the son of Willard Garrety and Anna (Bailey) Garrety. He was preceded in death last month by his beloved sister, Ellen Elizabeth (Garrety) Svendsen. Charles is survived by cousins Mike McGee, Anne Sullivan, Jane Thaxton and Tim McGee, along with other extended family members and friends.

Charles was a longtime resident of Yellow Springs. He graduated from Greenon High School and Miami University, where he received a degree in accounting. He worked as an accountant for the federal government, retiring from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Charles was a longtime devout and faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Yellow Springs.

A devoted animal lover, he adopted and cared for many stray cats. He was also interested in farmland preservation. Charles will be remembered for his kindness and gentle personality. He will be missed in the hearts of those who knew him.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from 10–11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.