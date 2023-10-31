A beloved return

After being put on pause at the start of the pandemic, the local Beloved Community Project resumed its monthly free community meals at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Oct. 21.

A menu of lasagna, vegetable salad, fruit salad, bread and desserts was shared by community members of all ages. A group of volunteers, including a handful of students from McKinney Middle School, helped put the event together, including cleanup.

The free meals will continue the third Saturday of each month, noon–2 p.m., with the next scheduled Nov. 18.

In addition to healthy homemade food, the gathering provides a grocery table for guests to help themselves and take items home. There is no charge and no residency or need requirement — all are invited and welcome.

The Beloved Community Project Inc. is an independent, nonprofit, nondenominational group committed to social justice and the benevolence of the Yellow Springs community. Donations are welcome. The YS Community Foundation assisted in the meal’s reboot.